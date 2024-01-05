Governor-elect appoints DOTD secretary, Board of Education members

(KNOE)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Governor-elect Jeff Landry has announced his appointments for secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and three members of the State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

The new DOTD secretary will be Terrence “Joe” Donahue Jr., an attorney who has held various positions in state offices. Donahue has served as an attorney for DOTD and recently as the assistant attorney general responsible for the Department of Justice’s Occupational Licensing Review Program.

Landry appointed Judy Armstrong, Simone Champagne and Conrad Appel to BESE.

Armstrong is a former teacher who has worked in school and district administration and held various leadership roles in the Department of Education. She currently serves as a consultant for school improvement.

Champagne is a former Republican state representative who worked in the banking sector for 26 years. She has served on two school boards, volunteered with schools and served on various nonprofits.

Simone Champagne
Simone Champagne(City of Youngsville)

Appel is a former Republican state senator who served as chairman of the Senate Committee on Education from 2012 to 2015. He previously chaired many public and civic organizations and spoke at several national education events.

Conrad Appel
Conrad Appel(Facebook)

Copyright 2024 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plaucheville man arrested in Cottonport drug bust
Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
3 accused of assisting Avoyelles escapee Joseph Ewing
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.

Latest News

Sammy Patrick has been captured by authorities.
Mississippi authorities successfully apprehend man wanted for capital murder
I-49 shut down in Bunkie
I-49 shut down near Sammy’s Truck and Auto Plaza in Bunkie
Louisiana Revised Statutes 37:1263, section B, says every other appointed member from each...
Lawsuit filed against Gov. Edwards claims racial discrimination in medical board appointments
Algiers Entergy equipment caught on fire, sending 9,000+ customers on the West Bank without...
Fire extinguished at Entergy substation in Algiers; power restored