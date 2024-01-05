I-49 shut down near Sammy’s Truck and Auto Plaza in Bunkie

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash on I-49 south near milepost 53, near Sammy’s Truck and Auto Plaza in Bunkie.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

LSP said that traffic is being diverted off I-49 at Exit 53 from Hwy 115 to Hwy 1176 to Hwy 29 to Hwy 106 and then back to I-49 at Exit 46.

Road closures and detours can be found using the Louisiana Traveler Information System through several different methods including the 511 phone system, www.511la.org, LA DOTD Twitter accounts, and the “Louisiana 511″ smartphone application.

