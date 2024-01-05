King cakes are back in Cenla!

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Jan. 6, the Mardi Gras season officially begins with the 12th Night of Christmas, and local bakeries are gearing up their king cakes for the start of the season. King cake lovers can find flavors anywhere from strawberry to pecan praline, even peanut butter.

One of those bakeries is Freedom Baking Company in Ball. They offer traditional king cakes and provide signature cakes that include Zulu, pecan praline, boudin, maple bacon and cookie butter flavors.

With the carnival season starting earlier this year, many bakeries like Freedom Baking are getting the ball rolling earlier than normal in their king cake sales. Freedom Baking’s owner said the demand for king cakes will be higher due to the shorter season.

“With the shorter season, people are going to be more wanting to get their king cakes sooner than being able to just wait later on in the season to get a king cake,” said Tyler Greene, owner of Freedom Baking. “I think we’re only six weeks this year. It’s going to be very short this year.”

Greene said the bakery sold over 400 king cakes last season and expects a higher result at the end of Mardi Gras. Traditional king cakes at Freedom Baking start at $30 a box and between $35 and $50 for their signature king cakes.

Over in Pineville, Sweet Joy Bakery is one of the only bakeries in Cenla that offers king cakes at any point in the year. Some of their king cake flavors include strawberry, praline, cinnamon cream cheese and peanut butter. What sets Sweet Joy apart from other bakeries is that they do not put cinnamon in every king cake they make, unless it is requested.

This past summer, Sweet Joy opened its main location on Military Highway, and according to Sweet Joy’s owner, it has been beneficial for the bakery.

“We’ve worked out of our house for many years, and so, this is huge. It’s exciting, and we can do so much more,” said owner Cindy Price. “Working with family and having great employees says it all in getting the king cakes out for the community.”

Sweet Joy’s king cake prices range from small king cakes for $30 a box and large king cakes for $40 a box.

So, if you’re looking for a tasty king cake this Mardi Gras season, you can stop by any of these bakeries or your local grocery store and see what kind of king cakes you find here in Cenla.

