NY AG wants to ban Trump for life from state’s real estate business, seeks $370M fine

By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New York’s attorney general has informed the state’s supreme court how she wants former President Donald Trump to be punished in his civil fraud case.

Letitia James filed a post-trial motion Friday. In it, she asked Judge Arthur Engoron to fine Trump $370 million and ban him from doing real estate business in New York for life. The filing also said the AG wants five-year bans for Trump’s two eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump.

The $370 million ask is higher than the $250 million James estimated in 2022 when the suit was filed.

Judge Engoron has already ruled Trump and his firm overvalued his real estate assets and exaggerated the former president’s net worth, all for their own financial benefit.

The former president’s lawyers filed their own briefs Friday saying, “the attorney general has woefully failed to prove her case and is not entitled to any of the relief.”

Trump said again Friday, “I did nothing wrong.”

Closing arguments begin next week.

Copyright 2024 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plaucheville man arrested in Cottonport drug bust
Marksville woman sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Rapides Parish Council on Aging
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
3 accused of assisting Avoyelles escapee Joseph Ewing
Ashlei Hinds
LSU student killed on holiday trip home to Washington D.C.

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is photographed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme...
The Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies
King cakes are back in Cenla!
Colorado ex-police officer Randy Roedema speaks on his behalf during sentencing at the Adams...
Ex-Colorado police officer who killed Elijah McClain gets 14 months in jail, avoids prison
FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association,...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
I-49 shut down in Bunkie
I-49 shut down near Sammy’s Truck and Auto Plaza in Bunkie