Oak Hill’s Alexis Dyer commits to LSUA

Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:59 PM CST
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Women’s Basketball program received some big news heading into 2024 as they picked up a commitment Thursday, Jan. 4, from Oak Hill’s Alexis Dyer.

Dyer has helped lead the Lady Rams to back-to-back state championship appearances and is on a quest for a third in her final high school season. In 2023, Dyer boosted Oak Hill to their first state championship win. As a senior this year, she’s averaging over 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game.

Dyer will march into The Fort next season with another Cenla athlete. Back in November, Hicks’ point guard Reese Stephens signed with LSUA.

