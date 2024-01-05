Rapides judge denies state, defense motions in Antonio Jones post-conviction rape case filings

By Alena Noakes
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish district judge has denied post-conviction motions from both the state and defense in the case of an Alexandria man convicted of raping a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office informant.

In November 2022, a jury found Antonio Jones guilty on two counts of third-degree rape of an informant for the sheriff’s department. The encounter was on video, which was shown to the jury during the trial.

At his sentencing in December 2022, trial Judge Chris Hazel sentenced Jones to 10 years on each count to be served concurrently. Prosecutor Brian Cespiva called the sentence “far too lenient,” filing a motion afterward to reconsider the sentence.

Meanwhile, Jones’ defense filed a motion for a new trial, citing a civil case in which the victim claimed she was coerced into being an informant, whereas she testified to voluntary participation during the trial.

Jones’ defense argued she perjured herself and offered up new evidence.

Post-conviction Judge Patricia Koch disagreed, denying the defense motion for a new trial. Koch found the victim’s claims made in the civil suit were not “new evidence” and the role of the victim in video and audio evidence was clear in securing a rape conviction.

Koch also denied the state’s motion to reconsider Jones’ sentence, standing by Hazel’s decision as the trial judge.

