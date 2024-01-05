Respiratory illnesses rising in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Health officials are seeing a higher chance of having the flu and other respiratory illnesses in Central Louisiana.

“What we’re seeing is that currently, the influenza virus is what tends to be trending upward right now,” said Dr. Christina Lord, Region 6 Director for the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

Recent data from LDH shows a 14 percent increase in influenza-like illness activity during the week of Dec. 18. Over 75 percent of the state is at a very high risk of having the flu, including LDH Region 6, which covers Cenla. The data also reports that 20 pediatric influenza-associated deaths have been reported in the U.S. this season, with one influenza-associated death in Louisiana.

“When we think about the flu season, we know that people start getting sick with the flu in October,” Dr. Lord said. “But when we typically see an uptick in cases between the months of December into May.”

Gathering with family during the holiday season caused influenza numbers to rise, according to Dr. Lord. Catching the flu is not something to mess around with.

“The flu is pretty debilitating,” said Dr. Brian Smith, a family physician at the Brian Clinic for the Rapides Regional Medical Center. “I mean, you’re going to be sick for a week, so you’re going to have lost time at work. You’re going to have lost time with your family.”

Dr. Smith said while only one-to-two percent of flu cases end up in the hospital, it is important to combat the flu and other illnesses like it by getting the flu vaccine and staying healthy.

“Getting the flu vaccine is very beneficial as far as preventing the flu, as far as keeping you from getting it,” said Dr. Smith.

Doctors recommend everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine to combat the illness and others like it. Washing your hands and sanitizing your hands go a long way in preventing an illness. Overall, be aware of your health and others.

“If you have the sniffles, you have a sore throat, you’re starting to feel like you’re becoming feverish, those are reasons for you to stay at home,” Dr. Lord said. “And if you’re in public and you sneeze or cough, try to cover your nose and mouth if you have to sneeze and cough in public.”

