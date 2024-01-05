Soaring to new heights: Menard’s Abigail Atherton averages 18 ppg, becomes 4th Lady Eagle with 1,000 points

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Menard’s Abigail Atherton has become the Lady Eagles’ go-to from the wing, to the elbow, to even in the paint.

“It is just the love of the game,” said Atherton. “I love the game so much that I get pumped every game day, every practice, no matter if it is at 9 in the morning.”

Atherton averages 18 points per contest for the Lady Eagles, and she is one of the most consistent players in double digits each game day.

“Abigail’s athletic ability is phenomenal,” said Lady Eagles’ head coach Jessica Sanders. “Offensively, she is a deadly weapon anywhere on the floor.”

“Watching her thrive, and watching her do it so well, it brings the up the team,” said Lady Eagles’ point guard Jamie Sue Bordelon. “When she is having a good day, the whole team is does well.”

Atherton has been a starter for the green and gold since her freshman year, and whether in the back court or the front court, she is the teammate the Lady Eagles rely on to take flight.

“I drive more, pull and shoot, maybe a three at times,” said Atherton. “If they are guarding me really close, then I will go to the goal. If they are far, then I will pull up and shoot.”

“All she needs is good encouragement, and she is ready to go,” said Lady Eagles’ forward Lauren Smith. “She is definitely a vital player on our team on defense and offense. Whoever is the best player, she is guarding them, or if we know we need a bucket, she goes one-on-one with her defender.”

Being a vital player and living in the gym comes with accomplishments. In November, Atherton became just the fourth Lady Eagle to reach 1,000 points.

“I was just playing the game, but when I was told I did,” said Atherton. “I was excited.”

Atherton is the third player under Coach Sanders to reach the milestone.

“For the past six years, she has been in this gym day in and day out,” said Sanders. “The commitment even on days where we are here, when we are in the gym, every moment that she has a basketball in her hands has led to this moment.”

When you see number fourteen in green step onto the court, her game may remind fans of number 14 on the Pelicans, Brandon Ingram.

“I like his play of the game,” said Atherton. “I love how no matter what, if turns it over or has a bad game, he still pumps everyone up. he still has a positive attitude.”

For her consistency and ability to produce in every position on the court, Abigail Atherton is this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week!

