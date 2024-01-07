Cenla City Stars end the season on LCU field, all-star game

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The football field at Louisiana Christian University was full of fans on Saturday Jan. 6, but they were not cheering on the Wildcats.

They were cheering on the Cenla City Allstars. For most of these athletes, they just love the thrill of the game.

Take it from running back Gavin Smith.

“Football means putting these pads on people,” said Smith.

After a successful 10-week season these all-stars took the field one last time to show off their skills and give the crowd one more show.

“I’m really happy because I can hit people and do what I want,” said Kaidence Perry.

“It really means that I have shown that I have done better in this league to be on this all-star team, and I’m really thankful to be on this all-star team,” added Caden Henderson.

For the players this game was a celebration of their achievements, for the parents, coaches and sponsors it was a little deeper than that.

“These kids playing on this field might inspire them to work and actually play games on a college field,” said Dwayne Dupar a sponsor of the event. “It’s amazing man, I’m really speechless.”

So, next week it is back to the classroom for these young men, but they are headed back having left everything on the field; in a game that showcased all their enthusiasm and all their talents.

“I get to tackle people and I get to execute on all types of plays,” said Cay’vren Williams.

“I’m glad that I made this all-star team,” said Jayce Hall. “I get to make other people better and make myself better at the same time.”

