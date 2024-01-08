2024 Burning of the Greens at Cabrini Church

2024 Burning of the Greens at Cabrini Church
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - As the Christmas season fades, Cenla residents ignite the Mardi Gras season with the traditional Burning of the Greens, symbolizing the dawn of Mardi Gras.

“All of the decorations will be taken out of church, blessed and destroyed by fire,” said Father Chad Partain pastor of Cabrini Church. “This creates a great light a symbol of the Star of Bethlehem.”

During the Christmas season we learned that God is with us, giving us reason to celebrate and rejoice during the Carnival season.

“Even though the Christmas season may end, the spirit of Christmas is what’s meant to guide us the whole way through,” added Father Partain.

And the tradition goes, after the greens are burned, in true Louisiana fashion; it’s time to bless the food and feast.

What is a feast without King Cake?

“So, we have the blessing of the King Cake,” said Father Partain. “These are traditionally made in honor of the three kings Gaspar, Melchior and Balthasar, with the three royal colors. “And so, we begin the celebration of the traditional Mardi Gras season.”

