APD investigating robbery in the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened in the 1100 block of MacArthur Drive.

APD said they responded to a local business on January 7 around 9:58 p.m., where a firearm was discharged. No one was hurt during the robbery.

The suspect was described as a Black male, about 5′6″ tall and a slim build.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

