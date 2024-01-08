APD investigating shooting in the 4200 block of Shady Lane

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night (January 7).

APD responded around 5:52 p.m. to a local hospital in reference to a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said it was determined the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Shady Lane.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

