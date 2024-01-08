City announces new Chief of Pineville Fire Department

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The City of Pineville has announced that Mayor Rich Dupree has selected Casey Cummings to be the next Chief of the Pineville Fire Department.

According to the city’s Facebook page, Cummings is a 20-year veteran of PFD and has 34 years in both Parish and Municipal Fire service.

The Pineville City Council will vote on Tuesday night (January 9) to make it official.

Cummings has been the Fire Prevention Officer for Pineville since 2007 and has worked with local and state officials on crime scene investigations and inspections of commercial structures.

The previous chief was Scott Kessler, who retired in March 2023.

