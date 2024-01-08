LCU to partner with U.S. Air Force

(KALB / LCU)
By Dr. Elizabeth B. Clarke
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (LCU) - Louisiana Christian University has been approved as the newest general education mobile (GEM) partner school with the Community College of the United States Air Force.

All courses in the program are available online year-round. Students can take them from anywhere in the world.

Students may select from LCU’s general education courses as they work toward completing their CCAF associate degree in applied science.

“We are pleased to offer CCAF students the opportunity to experience the relational, relevant and rigorous faith-based education emblematic of LCU since its inception in 1906,” said LCU President Dr. Rick Brewer. “The university’s commitment to God and Country will be underscored by this new academic partnership enhancing our collective vision for preparing graduates and transforming lives.”

LCU accepts active duty federal tuition assistance, and the application fee will be waived for all Air Force and Space Force applicants.

Click here for more information about LCU’s GEM offerings for Air Force and Space Force members pursuing their associate of applied science degrees is available online.

