POLICE: Alexandria pastor turns himself in relation to Lee Street fight

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have turned themselves in to authorities in relation to a large fight that broke out in the 3000 block of Lee Street on December 27 that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

Clarence Reed, 54, and Brandon Odom, 37, both of Alexandria, turned themselves at the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Jan. 8 after warrants were issued for them. Reed was booked for one count of aggravated second-degree battery, and Odom was booked for one count of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of simple robbery.

Reed is a pastor and founder of the C and R Mentoring Foundation for youth. He also previously ran for a position with the Alexandria City Council and for the Police Jury District F seat.

This investigation remains ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416 or(318) 441-6559.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2024 KALB. All rights reserved.