SPORTSNITE: The LSUA Lady Generals join the show!

Head Coach Billy Perkins and the Lady Generals join the show to talk about their success so far.
By Mary Margaret Ellison and Nigel Dyson
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA Lady Generals have had their best start in program history so far, going 8-3, and 5-1 in conference for the first time since 2019.

The Lady Generals were picked sixth in the RRAC preseason poll but are currently in third place.

