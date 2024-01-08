The White House will review Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s lack of disclosure on his hospital stay

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense...
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after their meeting about Israel's military operation in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo)
By The Associated Press and SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Monday that the administration will review what rules or procedures weren’t followed when Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin did not disclose his hospitalization for days to President Joe Biden and top officials at the Pentagon and the National Security Council.

“We’ll do what’s akin to a hot wash and try to see if processes and procedures need to be changed at all or modified so that we can learn from this,” John Kirby, the National Security Council spokesman, said Monday when asked whether Biden wanted a review of what happened.

Austin was hospitalized on Jan. 1, which the Pentagon did not disclose to the public until Friday. Biden and Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser, were not aware of Austin’s condition until Thursday.

The Pentagon has refused to offer details about Austin’s initial medical procedure on Dec. 22 and what prompted him to be admitted into intensive care at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on New Year’s Day. Austin has resumed his duties after deferring to a deputy, although he remains hospitalized.

Kirby, speaking to reporters on Air Force One as Biden traveled to South Carolina, said there is an “expectation” among members of Biden’s Cabinet that if one becomes hospitalized, “that will be notified up the chain of command.”

Still, White House officials on Monday emphasized that Austin continues to retain Biden’s confidence. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden appreciated Austin’s statement on Saturday, in which he took responsibility about the lack of transparency on his hospitalization.

“There is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job and continue the leadership that he’s been demonstrating,” Kirby said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Landry
Jeff Landry gives inaugural address; see the full speech here
I-49 shut down in Bunkie
UPDATE: I-49 reopened near Sammy’s Truck and Auto Plaza in Bunkie
Cenla City Stars ended the season with an all Cenla all-star game.
Cenla City Stars end the season on LCU field, all-star game
Parra pleaded nolo contendere to one count of negligent homicide.
Dustin Parra enters ‘no contest’ plea to negligent homicide, sentenced to five years
King cakes are back in Cenla!

Latest News

Consumer complaints prompted a recall of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa sausages.
Recall: Kielbasa sausage may contain pieces of bone
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Israeli strike kills an elite Hezbollah commander in the latest escalation linked to the war in Gaza
President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Montgomery County Community College in Blue...
Biden will visit church where Black worshippers were killed to lay out election stakes and perils of hate
Isabel Patterson tries to stay in control of her finances while opening ever bill and checking...
Repair Despair: Federal agencies warn about fake for-profit debt relief programs