11 tested in La. for coronavirus are negative, health officials say

Eleven people tested by state health officials for COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, have all tested negative, officials said.

As of Monday, March 9, the state has not confirmed a positive or presumptive positive case of the virus.

In a series of tweets issued Saturday, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) noted the addition of in-state testing capabilities means test results can be returned quicker.

Though hospitals in Louisiana don’t have the direct capability to test for the virus, if hospital staff suspects a patient might have it, the hospital will contact the state, the state will send a courier to pick up a sample, and that sample will then be tested at a state lab in Baton Rouge.

Presumptive positive samples are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta for confirmatory testing. If a sample is negative, it does not have to be sent to the CDC for additional testing.

Louisianans with questions are asked to call LDH’s general information line at 1-855-523-2652 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

