With 159 million Economic Impact Payments processed, the Internal Revenue Service reminds many low-income Americans who don’t usually file tax returns to register for a payment by Oct. 15.

Millions of low-income people and others who aren’t required to file a tax return may be eligible for an Economic Impact Payment and can easily register for a payment by using the free Non-Filer tool, available only on IRS.gov.

“IRS employees worked around the clock to deliver the Economic Impact Payments and new tools to help taxpayers in record time,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Even with these unprecedented steps, there remain people eligible for these payments who need to take action. Registering to receive the payments is easy, and millions of non-filers have already taken this step. We urge everyone to share this information widely to help more people receive these payments.”

In the past two months, more than 159 million Americans have received Economic Impact Payments totaling almost $267 billion. Of the payments, 120 million were sent to Americans by direct deposit, 35 million by check and 4 million payments were made in the form of a pre-paid debit card. This includes payments sent to those who usually do not have to file a tax return but receive retirement, survivor or disability benefits under various programs administered by the Social Security Administration as well as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Railroad Retirement Board who qualify. These individuals can use Get My Payment to check on their payment status.

Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov helps millions; special feature remains available through Oct. 15

To help people who aren’t normally required to file a tax return, the IRS created the Non-Filers tool, available in English and Spanish, in partnership with the Free File Alliance. The Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples, and $12,200 for singles. This includes couples and individuals who are homeless. People can qualify, even if they do not have earned income or work. Usually, married couples qualify to receive a $2,400 payment while others normally qualify to get $1,200. People with qualifying children under 17 can get up to an additional $500 for each child. Anyone who already filed either a 2018 or 2019 return does not qualify to use this tool.

The Non-Filers tool will remain available through the summer and fall, though many eligible people without a filing obligation have already received an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS urges every other eligible non-filer to register soon to quickly receive their payment. Anyone who registers by Oct. 15 will receive their payment by the end of the year.

To help reach these non-filers, over the next few months the IRS will be conducting an extensive outreach and education effort to partner groups who serve homeless individuals, underserved communities, limited English households and others. As part of this effort, the agency has created an Economic Impact Payment partner page, and materials are available in multiple languages.

The IRS cautions that some people who need to file a tax return have been mistakenly using the Non-Filers tool to try to get an Economic Impact Payment.

For more information on the Economic Impact Payment, including answers to frequently asked questions and other resources, click here.