18-wheeler crash shuts down portion of I-10

A wreck involving an 18-wheeler and multiple other vehicles shut down a portion of the interstate in Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police shared photos of the wreckage on Facebook. Police say the only injuries were minor.

The original wreck happened around 6 a.m. on I-10 E near Highland Road Wednesday, April 29.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highland Road then back onto the interstate.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

