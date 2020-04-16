2 Leesville men accused of the possession of LSD, AK-17 rifle

Two Leesville men have been accused of possessing LSD and an AK-47 rifle, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On April 16, NPSO says they pulled over Calvin Howze, 21, and Seth Stevison, 20, on US-71 in Campti for a traffic violation. NPSO says they discovered 100-hits of suspected LSD and the AK-47 in their vehicle. Both suspects were arrested.

NPSO believes the narcotics were being transported from Lincoln Parish through Natchitoches Parish to Vernon Parish for distribution purposes.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics is approximately $2,500 to $3,000.

Howze was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and charged with possession of LSD with intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm during a felony narcotics offense. His bond was set at $50,000.

Stevinson was also booked into the detention center and was charged with possession of LSD with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $40,000.

