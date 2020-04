Two New Orleans Police Department officers were wounded by gunfire in the eastern part of the city on Tuesday night (April 14).

Both officers suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds while responding to a call, the NOPD said.

One suspect is in custody and another remains at-large.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area around Morrison Rd. and Bullard Ave. as the investigation continues.

