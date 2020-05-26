$285K salary set for new Louisiana education superintendent

Louisiana’s new state education superintendent will receive a $285,000 salary.

Cade Brumley's pay plan was approved Tuesday by state lawmakers.

Brumley is the superintendent of Jefferson Parish schools. He was chosen last week by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to oversee public schools statewide.

Brumley still needs Senate confirmation for the job. His pay package was approved without objection by the joint House and Senate budget committee. His four-year contract is effective June 8.

Brumley also will get a $5,000 payment for moving expenses, and he’ll have use of a state vehicle.

Brumley's starting salary will exceed the $275,000 salary paid to former Superintendent John White.

