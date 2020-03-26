3 LSU students have COVID-19, officials report

Louisiana State University (LSU) has announced that a third student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The university says the first student who tested positive had an on-campus job. Others who worked in the same office as the grad student were told to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The student did not live on campus and has not been on campus since March 7, the university confirmed. The student’s classes were all online.

“While the news of a positive case at LSU is not unexpected given the number of cases now in the state, I know it is cause for concern,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. “So, please continue to take care of yourselves by practicing social distancing, washing your hands frequently, and avoiding travel. And, please take care of your loved ones – especially those who are older or have chronic health conditions – by avoiding those who are most at-risk and staying away from gatherings of more than 10 people.”

On Monday, March 23, the university reported its second student to test positive, also an off-campus student.

LSU officials say the person who tested positive for the virus is a student at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center and has not been on campus since March 13. The student does not live in on-campus housing and is currently in self-isolation, officials go on to say.

“This individual reports that they are recovering well and are now asymptomatic, which we are elated to hear,” said a statement from the school.

On Thursday, March 26, LSU officials reported a third case, this one a Greek student who did live on campus.

LSU says it will continue to update its website with new cases as they are reported.

