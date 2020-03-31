3 Shreveport Police employees, 2 Caddo deputies test positive for COVID-19

Three employees with the Shreveport Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. Two deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office also tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Cpl. Angie Willhite, the employees are under their doctors instructions.

CPSO officials say one of the deputies was off when he started exhibiting symptoms and has not been back. Both are self quarantined.

Deputies have permission to wear PPE’s (gloves, masks, etc.) if they choose to do so.

There are 4,025 people with COVID-19 in Louisiana and 185 deaths. Of those, 222 are in Caddo Parish.

