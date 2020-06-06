3 suspects arrested following Alexandria homicide

According to the Alexandria Police Department, three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting death Thursday in the 3200 block of Lee Street.

Darius Jackson, 32, of Alexandria, and Derric Smith, 42, of Pineville, were arrested Friday and charged with second degree murder. Britney Johnson, 32, of Alexandria, was also arrested Friday and charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

The case remains under investigation. If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

