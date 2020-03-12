Gov. Edwards announces 30 day nursing home restriction

With 19 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards announced a restriction on nursing homes for 30 days during a joint press conference Thursday morning.

Gov. Edwards highlighted that the elderly population is one that's more likely to develop severe COVID-19 symptoms that could be fatal. Along with those who have existing medical complications.

Non-essential nursing home visits will be halted during this 30 day period. Meaning, people will only be able to visit their loved ones in these facilities under strict circumstances. A completely detailed list of acceptable circumstances hasn't been made available quite yet.

Those who are granted clearance to enter a facility will have to go through a screening process, employees included. Screening areas have been implemented at the front entrances of most health care facilities. The process includes answered some questions related to possible COVID-19 exposure, recent traveling and displaying symptoms. Along with getting your temperature checked and being given information about basic hygiene practices.

Nursing home residents will still be able to communicate with family members over the phone and through various video chat programs if they have required access.

