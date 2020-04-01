3D printers make personal protective equipment for local medical facilities during shortage

As the number of coronavirus cases rises greatly every day, our healthcare workers are stepping up now more than ever, working non-stop to take care of patients infected with COVID-19.

Source: Liz Hines

“Hopefully we can really make a difference as far as stopping this threat of the virus,” said Dr. Marvin Mata, PICU Medical Director at Rapides Women's and Children's.

However, a shortage of personal protective equipment in health facilities is making the pandemic that much more dangerous, leaving our doctors, nurses and other hospital staff without the products necessary to keep themselves healthy and safe.

“Because of the crisis that we are in right now with the coronavirus spreading really fast, healthcare workers do need a lot of help as far as protecting themselves in order to be able to take care of our patients of our community,” said. Dr. Mata.

PPE can't seem to be manufactured and distributed fast enough to meet the increasing demand - things like face masks and shields. So, Dr. Mata reached out for help from his community

“I have a friend from medical school that was 3D printing, so I brought it up with Liz, and that's how it all started,” said Dr. Mata.

“Dr. Edmond already had the code written and the file written,” said Liz Hines, Director of Curriculum and Development at St. Francis Cabrini School. “So it was just a matter of getting the 3d printers.”

Dr. Mata's request soon spiraled into a community effort, with places like local schools and companies coming together to contribute ideas, finances and designs and to volunteer their resources.

“The library immediately reached out, and I went and picked them up the next day, and LSUA, too, so I now have four printers in my house,” said Hines. “It takes about 85 minutes to produce per headpiece.”

While Hines creates headpieces and shields for healthcare workers, Dr. Maxey from Louisiana College, as well as others, is also helping to design and create N95 masks, which are able to filter the virus.

“It's a way that we can do something from home, and it's brought a lot of people together,” said Hines.

It's an effort to ensure that our healthcare workers can continue to be heroes.

Dr. Mata is coordinating the distribution of the masks stating that they will be delivered to facilities with high volumes of patients first. Facilities such as Rapides Regional Hospital, St. Francis Cabrini Hospital, Alexandria Emergency Hospital, urgent care clinics, and emergency rooms tend to have a very high volume of traffic. However, all medical facilities may make a request for the protective equipment by filling out a form here.

Individuals interested in supporting this community effort may receive information regarding donations by contacting Dr. Lauren Stokes at Laurendstokes@aol.com. Information about volunteer opportunities and updates may be found on the PPE 3D Printing 4 Cenla Facebook page.

