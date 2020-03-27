4 COVID-19 cases reported by LSU, officials report

Louisiana State University reported four individuals linked to the university tested positive for COVID-19.

University officials say the first person who tested positive was a grad student who worked on-campus. Others who worked in the same office as the grad student were told to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The student did not live on campus and has not been on campus since March 7, the university confirmed. The student’s classes were all online.

On Monday, March 23, the university reported its second student to test positive, also an off-campus student.

LSU officials say the person who tested positive for the virus is a student at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center and has not been on campus since March 13. The student does not live in on-campus housing and is currently in self-isolation, officials go on to say.

“This individual reports that they are recovering well and are now asymptomatic, which we are elated to hear,” said a statement from the school.

On Thursday, March 26, LSU officials reported a third case, this one a Greek student who did live on campus.

On Friday, March 27, the university reported that an LSU staff member informed university officials about their positive test result. The staff member was last on campus March 17 and did not show symptoms until March 18. The staff member is currently at home and recovering in isolation. Everyone who worked in the same office was notified, officials said.

LSU says it will continue to update its website with new cases as they are reported.

