Courthouse rules change as COVID-19 pandemic expands

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the nation, the Rapides Parish Police Jury is trying to limit the number people inside of public places.

The Rapides Parish Courthouse will remain open so agencies can serve the public. Those agencies include the Rapides Parish Police Jury, Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office, Registrar of Voters Office, Clerk of Court, 9th JDC Judges Office and Tax Assessor Office.

The public will not be allowed into the Rapides Parish Courthouse through at least April 13th in coordination with the “Stay at Home” order.

Leaders are encouraging citizens to call the various departments and handle business over the phone or online.

If that’s not possible, you may come to the rear entrance of the parish courthouse between 8:30 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

In addition, the Rapides Parish Clerk office will provide a drive-thru service office on the bottom floor of the courthouse garage.

