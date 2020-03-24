CENLA police department reminds parents of juvenile curfew

One Central Louisiana police department is reminding parents of a juvenile curfew.

The Natchitoches Police Department says with school being suspending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone under 17-years-old can’t remain in public between midnight and 5:00 A.M.

The Department says any juvenile found out in public between these hours will receive a juvenile citation. The second offense results in a court summons being issued for parents or guardians.

Here’s the information about the curfew from the Natchitoches Code of Ordinances:

Sec. 20-39. - Hours of curfew.

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person under the age of seventeen (17) years to be or remain in or upon any public street or thoroughfare or in any public place, within the city limits of the City of Natchitoches, between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. for any day prior to a school day and between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 5:00 a.m. for any day not prior to a school day, unless one of the exceptions under section 20-40 applies.

(b) A school day shall be any day on which the school in which the minor is enrolled, or would be enrolled if in school, holds classes.

(Ord. No. 15-1990, § 4, 5-29-90; Ord. No. 06-2004, § I, 9-13-04; Ord. No. 09-2005, § II, 2-14-2005).

