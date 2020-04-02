"Be concerned, be respectful of this thing" says Senator Kennedy as COVID-19 consumes Louisiana

With unemployment numbers in the United States skyrocketing, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is hopeful that loans to small businesses and payments to individuals will help his state in the coming weeks.

Senator John Kennedy says he was expecting the jobless numbers to skyrocket to where they are now. | Source: Gray D.C.

Sen. Kennedy is telling people in the state to be concerned and to take the coronavirus seriously, while cautioning the data they have is inexact given the swift movement of the virus.

Watch a full one-on-one interview with Sen. Kennedy above.

