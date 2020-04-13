Louisiana senators discuss possible federal help following destructive tornado

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray D.C.) - As Louisiana remains one of the most impacted states from the coronavirus outbreak, the state was dealt another blow Sunday with a bruising tornado in northern Louisiana.

Louisiana Senators John Kennedy (R-LA) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) say the recovery effort is taking place at the local level right now.

Kennedy says conversations with FEMA are happening at this preliminary stage, as that agency also helps in the fight against the coronavirus.

