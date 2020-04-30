Lawmakers send letter to Gov. Edwards to allow small groups in churches

State lawmakers are working to allow small groups to meet at churches during the extended stay-at-home order period.

State Representative Rick Edmonds has sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards to “allow more than 10 people to meet in churches (with strict social distancing) immediately, instead of waiting until May 15.”

A total of 39 legislators have signed the letter in agreement.

Most of the Cenla delegation has signed it including: Rep. Daryl Deshotel, Rep. Lance Harris, Rep. Gabe Firment, Rep. Mike Johnson, Sen. Heather Cloud and Sen. Glen Womack.

This comes after LA Attorney General Jeff Landry sent a similar letter on Thursday.

Read the full letter below:







