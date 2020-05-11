Colorado restaurant that was packed on Mother's Day was ordered to close

It was the type of crowd Colorado's governor has been pushing everyone to avoid during a global pandemic. A restaurant in Castle Rock was filled with people on Mother's Day, some waiting in line, and others sitting at tables.

The restaurant, C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen, was ordered to close by the Tri-County Health Department on Monday. According to the county health department, the restaurant was warned on Friday to not open. They were only allowed to do take-out and delivery. Despite the warning, video captured by Nick Puckett on Sunday shows dozens of people inside the restaurant appearing to ignore social distancing guidelines.

“It is disheartening that this restaurant has chosen to move ahead of the public orders and not even consider implementing best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is not fair to the rest of the community and other business owners that are following Safer at Home and doing their part. We sincerely hope that C&C will choose to cooperate with the rules under which they are allowed to operate so we can lift this closure order,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department in a release on Monday.

Restaurants and bars have been closed to dining and have only been able to do delivery and pick up service since March 19. Under state statute, as the health department serving Douglas County, Tri-County Health Department is the entity responsible for enforcing the State’s public health orders as well as its own.

If the restaurant refuses to follow Governor Polis’ Public Health Order, further legal action will be taken that could include revocation of the restaurant’s license. Gov. Jared Polis announced he plans on suspending the license for the restaurant for at least 30 days, if not longer.

"I was extremely disappointed to see people and businesses actively breaking the law and defying public health orders this weekend," Gov. Polis stated on Monday. "We all have laws that we agree with and laws that we disagree with, but it's our responsibility as Coloradans and Americans to follow the law. I join most Coloradans in our frustration watching videos of people illegally packed into restaurants and think about all the moms, grandmothers and aunts, and everyone who is put at an increased risk of dying from this horrible virus."

Two restaurants in Calhan have also been defying the public health order. As of Monday, Karen's Kafe and Stephanie's Bar and Grill both had their dining rooms open to the public. A cease and desist order was in the works on Friday from El Paso County Public Health. As of Monday afternoon, El Paso County Public Health did not have any updates on what action would be taken if the restaurants continue to defy the order.

You can watch the video of C&C Breakfast & Korean Kitchen below from Nick Puckett and Colorado Community Media:

Copyright 2020 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.