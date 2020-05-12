Rosepine graduate's song 'Sure Fire' turning into an overnight hit

Graduates of the Class of 2020 missed out on a lot of memories, but all is not lost. Leah Thompson, a recent Rosepine High School graduate, wrote a hit song that describes her experience and walking into a world of uncertainty.

Thompson's released her song with a Facebook post, and it caught the attention of the public. The post received more than 17,000 views in just 16 hours, and the comments were filled with nothing but positivity.

"I'm shocked about the reach this song has gotten," Thompson said. "We planned to release it on the day of graduation."

Thompson and a couple of her friends wrote the song and called it "Sure Fire."

"It's two words that mean certain to succeed," Thompson explained.

Thompson intentionally wrote the song to inspire herself and her classmates about life beyond high school, but then the pandemic hit, and the meaning of her song became more relevant than ever.

"That was one of my first thoughts," Thompson said. "It's crazy how relevant the song is to that situation. It was supposed to be about graduation. Graduation is uncertain anyway. There are lyrics in the song like, 'on our own in a world of uncertainty,' and now our world is more uncertain because of the circumstances."

Thompson, a Rosepine senior, did not get the chance to go to prom or walk the stage at graduation, but she doesn't feel bad about it.

"There are people who had to cancel their weddings," Thompson said. "Health workers had to give up time with their families to save others, and knowing that I find it pretty hard to feel bad for us."

Rosepine's graduating class would've walked the stage Monday, May 11, but in Thompson's eyes, there is still a bright side to all of this.

"I think it is definitely touching the hearts of seniors and their parents," Thompson answered when asked about feedback from her song. "They were disappointed and now they have this song to help them realize that there is so much more to look forward to."

