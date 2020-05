Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) is encouraged by the latest numbers in the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) says it's up in the air if LSU and the New Orleans Saints will play in front of fans this year. (Source: Gray DC)

He looks ahead to football season, discusses wearing masks, the possibility of another Congressional funding package, and more in the one-on-one interview above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.