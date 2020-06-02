Louisiana lawmakers react to nationwide protests

Protesters have taken to the streets for several days in communities across the country.

Some protests have remained peaceful, but others have turned violent - causing property damage and injuries.

The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with Floyd's murder.

Racial tensions were also running high after two white men were arrested in May in the February shooting death of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, and after Louisville, Kentucky, police shot Breonna Taylor to death in her home in March.

