6 veterans, 1 employee test positive for COVID-19 at Overton Brooks VA

A total of seven people tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) according to an email sent to Overton Brooks VA Medical Center employees.

-Four veterans are inpatients at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

-Two veterans are quarantined at home

-An employee is quarantined at home

The email states that the positive results are not unexpected, considering the number of those with the coronavirus in Northwest Louisiana.

Employees are asked to be honest with the screeners at the medical center’s entrances and with their supervisors. Any employee who feels sick is asked to stay home and inform supervisors if they are tested for the coronavirus or get their test results.

The medical center will not identify any exact position of anyone who would test positive for the coronavirus.

The email also reminds employees that sharing private information violates HIPAA laws.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.