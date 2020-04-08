61 patients at La. mental health facility test positive for COVID-19

Sixty-one patients and 17 staff members at a state mental health hospital in Jackson, La. have tested positive for coronavirus, Louisiana health officials said Wednesday, April 8.

The 61 patients who are infected at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System facility represent less than 10% of the total patient population there, says Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) Press Secretary Kelly Zimmerman.

The facility is located in East Feliciana Parish. There have not been any reported deaths among the COVID-19 cases there.

“These patients have been isolated since they were tested and will remain isolated until they recover,” Zimmerman said. “Seventeen staff members have tested positive. These staff members are isolated in their homes.”

Zimmerman says a person will be considered “recovered” once they have met all of the following criteria:

-It has been at least seven days after the onset of illness

-It has been at least three days after resolution of fever (without use of fever-reducing medications)

-There has been resolution or improvement in respiratory symptoms

The facility is working with the CDC and the Office of Public Health and has taken a number of precautions to protect residents and employees, the spokeswoman says.

The facility is screening essential employees and essential visitors daily upon arrival and has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), Zimmerman says.

