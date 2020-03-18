A Leesville church helping kids get a meal during the school shutdowns

A local church says they want to make sure every child gets fed a good lunch with schools being shut down until April.

March 18-20, the Leesville First Assembly Church will provide breakfast and lunch for students in the area. According to the church, many children depend on the school's cafeteria for a meal, but with the spread of COVID-19 and students being out, the church decided to step in and fill the gap.

"Over 70 percent of students in Vernon Parish are on free or reduced lunch and with the school shutdowns, how are parents going to feed their kids," Jack Osteen, the pastor of the Leesville First Assembly Church asked. "So, we felt like we would join together with the Veterans Place and LAMA, and we just want to provide meals every day throughout the week. Breakfast is tomorrow morning at 8[a.m.]. Lunch is from 11[a.m] to 1[p.m.] and all the parents have to is just simply come through the drive-thru and tell us how many kids they have in their home and we are giving them the meals."

The Vernon Parish School Board says they will start providing lunch for students on March 23.