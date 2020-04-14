Leesville pastor committed to feeding 400 people daily

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 6:40 PM, Apr 14, 2020

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - On weekdays, you can find Jack Osteen, the pastor of Leesville First Assembly of God, in the kitchen putting together meals for the community.

A local pastor helps feed a daily average of 400 people during the COVID-19 pandemic. | Source: KALB

"We've averaged about 400 meals a day since the lockdown," Osteen said. "We just had a meeting last night, and we are prepared to see this lockdown through."

Passing out the free meals started nearly one month ago when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to shut down.

"That's what it originally started for," Osteen explained. "Doing it for the kids, [but] then we realized about 400 senior citizens in our parish were not getting any food."

Pastor Osteen's kind gesture caught the eye of United Way, and they approved him for a $5,000 grant. Several other local groups also offered a helping hand. Ultimately, allowing Pastor Osteen to reach more people.

"A lot of the folks I'm visiting are seniors and others who can't go out," David Stewart, a volunteer with Pastor Osteen said. "Some have seen nobody but me for weeks, and they want to talk for a minute."

Doing this, all while following the social distancing guidelines as well.

"But we need more volunteers willing to keep the people safe," Stewart said. "[Volunteers] who have a heart to help feed people and do that little bit of social love, just chatting."

"From this, we've figured out when [it] is all over, we are going to open a Soup Kitchen," Osteen further explained. "[It's] going to be open one day a week to continue to provide hot meals for people in this area that need it."

A kind gesture to uplift the community, and help those who are less fortunate.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus