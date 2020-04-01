Bomb scare in Leesville

Several residents in Leesville faced some scary news, as law enforcement asked several of them to evacuate from their homes

On Tuesday evening at the Art Park, the Leesville Police Department called in the bomb squad to check out a mysterious item, which according to police looked like a pipe bomb. After hours of investigating, law enforcement determined the device was not a pipe bomb, but instead it was a clue to a treasure hunt game called "Geocaching."

"It's a device from a game that people play online called Geocaching," Greg Hill, the police chief of Leesville said. "However, this device was called in as a suspicious [item], because of the way it is taped up. It resembles a pipe bomb, so we actually treated it as a pipe bomb and had it destroyed by state police."

Authorities also asked for residents playing the game to be careful when wrapping those treasure hunt items.

