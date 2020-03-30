AARP La. hosts statewide telephone town hall

AARP Louisiana will host a statewide telephone town hall Wednesday, April 1 to provide helpful information about COVID-19 and its impact on Louisianans.

The event begins at 10:10 a.m.

The scheduled guests include Dr. Benjamin Springgate with the LSU Health Sciences Center and LaVonda Dobbs, who runs the Louisiana 2-1-1 hotline.

The event will be moderated by Denise Bottcher, AARP Louisiana state director.

Click here to register in advance of the event or call 877-229-8493; PIN-18492 to join during the event call.

