ACLU files temporary restraining order against Oakdale prison

The ACLU and the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana filed a temporary restraining order on April 13 in their lawsuit against Oakdale Federal Detention Center.

This comes after prison officials promised to release prisoners who are elderly or have pre-existing conditions, and concerns from the ACLU that six inmates have already died from COVID-19 complications at the Oakdale facility.

The ACLU says measures to keep staff and inmates safe are not moving quickly enough.

Alanah Odoms Hebert, executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana stated: “The Bureau of Prisons has a fundamental obligation to protect the health and well-being of the people in its custody, and right now it is failing abysmally. Their woefully inadequate response is putting people’s lives and public health at risk. Stronger action must be taken now to avert a humanitarian and public health catastrophe before it’s too late.”

Somil Trivedi, senior staff attorney at the ACLU’s Criminal Law Reform Project, stated: “The Bureau of Prisons’ plan to review less than 100 of the men currently incarcerated at Oakdale is dangerous and immoral. Men are sleeping three, four, five to a cell, less than six feet away, and many are reporting that cellmates are coughing through the night. Men, including our clients, have reported being in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases. A slow-moving, minimal review based on flawed criteria will do nothing to fix all of this.

“The only constitutional and medically sound approach involves expedited, responsible release of all medically-vulnerable prisoners to home confinement or other places where they can socially distance, plus appointing a public health expert to oversee internal measures to guarantee that remaining prisoners can socially distance in a clean, safe environment. This so-called plan does none of that — the consequence will be human life.”

At least 38 inmates and 17 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Oakdale facility.

A report by NBC said that The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment except for saying they are working to move hundreds of inmates in COVID-19 hard-hit areas to a home confinement situation.

