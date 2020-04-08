ACLU seeking home confinement for at-risk inmates at Oakdale Federal Correctional Facility

Between March 28 and April 3rd five inmates at the Federal Correctional facility in Oakdale died while hospitalized for COVID-19. All are said to have had underlying health conditions.

A lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union says that’s more deaths than any other federal prison in the country.

Alanah Odoms Hebert, an attorney with the ACLU, is shocked by those numbers:

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s devastating and it’s really just the most difficult type of news especially if you’re if you’re one of those family members who lost a loved one and were not even able to be with them,” she said.

Odoms says inmates and family members believe the prison isn’t providing sufficient protection from the virus.

“Like soap, hand sanitizer, masks other PPE (personal protective equipment) that would be necessary to keep individuals incarcerated there safe,” she said.

The lawsuit asks for fast help from the Federal Court of the Western District of Louisiana to send vulnerable inmates to what they call home confinement where the ACLU says they will be safer from the coronavirus than in prison.

“They are not suitable for social distancing, in a bunk style 3 to 4 feet from neighboring person. They are not being given the appropriate tools.”

The Bureau of Prisons website says given the surge of positive cases, starting with Oakdale and two facilities in other states, they are immediately reviewing all inmates regarding risk factors and who may be suitable for home confinement.

BOP spokesman Scott Taylor says, to the extent the ACLU matter is under litigation, theydecline to comment.

“Since the release of Attorney General Barr’s original memo to the Bureau of Prisons on March 26, 2020 instructing us to prioritize home confinement as an appropriate response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BOP has placed an additional 615 inmates nationwide on home confinement. There are currently 3,468 inmate on home confinement and 7,089 inmates in Residential Reentry Centers (RRCs),” said Taylor.

