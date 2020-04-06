ACLU sues Oakdale Federal Prison

The ACLU is suing Warden J.P. Young and the Federal Bureau of Prisons on behalf of the inmates at Oakdale Federal Correctional Institute.

They are seeking the release of people who are incarcerated and at high-risk of serious illness or death due to COVID-19, due to age and underlying medical conditions.

The prison has five confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other BOP facility. While Attorney General William Barr issued a directive to reduce the number of people in prison, the ACLU believes it's not happening fast enough.

In a statement, the ACLU said that what they're seeing "does not encourage us that the federal government is acting with the urgency that will be required to protect Louisianans from this pandemic."

