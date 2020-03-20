AEX to limit public access to James L. Meyer Commercial Terminal

Alexandria International Airport (AEX) will limit access to the James L. Meyer Commercial Terminal to airline passengers, rental car customers and employees, effective 5 pm on March 20.

Passengers may still be dropped off and picked up curbside, but non-ticketed passengers will not be permitted into the terminal building. AEX staff will be on-site to help any passenger needing assistance.

“We want to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” stated Executive Director Sandra McQuain. “Our intent is to limit the number of persons the traveling public and our employees encounter while inside our terminal."

Currently, all three airlines – Delta, American and United, along with rental car partners – Avis, Budget, Hertz and National are operational and continue to provide services to their customers. Tailwind, the airport’s restaurant, is also providing grab-and-go meals from its counter.

In addition to limiting terminal access, AEX has increased its cleaning and sanitation efforts throughout the terminal and especially in high traffic, high-touch areas.

More information regarding England Airpark and the Alexandria International Airport can be found at www.englandairpark.org and www.flyaex.org.

Copyright 2020 England Airpark and Community. All rights reserved.