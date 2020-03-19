AG Jeff Landry warns public of scams related to COVID-19

At a press conference with Governor John Bel Edwards on Wednesday from the State Emergency Operations Center, Attorney General Jeff Landry noted he would call upon the media to help spread this message: that citizens need to be mindful of scams that seek to prey upon people’s fears.

AG Jeff Landry

Already, there have been reports of scam messages coming into the State. From selling fraudulent cures to establishing fake charities, scammers will attempt to capitalize on consumer anxiety and generosity.

If you suspect a Coronavirus Scam, report it to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889 or fill out a consumer dispute form at www.AGJeffLandry.com.

