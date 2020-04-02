ALEXANDRIA VA: 8 veterans test postive for COVID-19

The Alexandria VA Health Care System tells News Channel Five eight Veterans and one employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from Tammie Arnold, Public Affairs Officer, none of the positive cases have been cared for in an inpatient VA setting.

The employee who tested positive is reportedly isolating at home.

All seven of the facilities within the Alexandria VA Health Care System remain open but staff would like Veterans to call (318) 483-5083 before arriving.

Pharmacy services are still functioning fully. The VA is encouraging patients to call in their prescriptions two weeks in advance to allow time for mail delivery.

They are also offering a curb-side service for medicine. Patients will go through screening at the gate then park in front of building 7 in a dedicated pharmacy spots.

On Monday, April 6th, the VA is changing its Urgent Care Clinic hours. It will now be open from 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Veterans can also use in-network urgent care facilities. Click here for the locations.

